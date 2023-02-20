Godber Tumushabe, a lawyer and CEO of the Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies has blamed the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao for what he terms a degenerating “justice system’ in the country.

Godber was appearing on the NBS TV’s morning breeze show when he made the statements in reference to the recent assertions that legislators Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya were released following negotiations with the government.

Mao had earlier hinted that he was involved in a number of efforts to have the legislators released on bail, including negotiations with different stakeholders and family members.

“People like Norbert Mao have a case to answer for this country. You have people who are in jail and are suspected criminals. Instead of working on the system to expedite their trial, you are saying you are negotiating for their release,” Godber said.

“That is good enough to tell you that these people are being persecuted for whatever reasons,” he added

Gobder said the country is in a situation of lawlessness where President Museveni can choose to get you into jail and also choose when you come out.

“Even the Chief Justice, these are very helpless people. With the Chief Justice of Uganda; there is no difference between you and me,” he said.

He contends that having negotiations for the release of legislators doesn’t mean when another person is arrested similarly; there are also going to be negotiations.

Adding that the determinations of who stays in will continue being made by President Museveni.

“If Museveni wanted the legislators Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana to stay in jail for another year, they would stay there. I bet Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana will not be tried for the crimes they are accused of committing.”

“There is nothing to do with offences against the State. It is about disagreeing with the government and the government uses the justice system, throws an offence on you, throws you in jail, denies you bail, and others,” he added.