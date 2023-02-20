Police in Entebbe over the weekend arrested a male intern nurse at Entebbe Grade B hospital, a government facility for allegedly raping women, mostly of whom were pregnant.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, Denis Kutesa was arrested over allegations of rape and attempted rape on two female patients at the hospital.

“According to the allegations, the suspect identified his victims from the gynaecology ward and then drugged them using a substance suspected to be chloroform before raping them,”Owoyesigyire said.

The Nile Post has separately learnt that the nurse always targeted women, mostly those who are pregnant and had gone to seek gynecology services at the government hospital in Entebbe.

“He would tell the women who had come for gynecology services that he had a special procedure that he wanted to operate on them and this could only be done when they are unconscious,” a source privy to the matter told this website.

Unaware of what was coming, a number of women would accept to take part in the special procedure by the male nurse who would later take them to a special room at the special from where he would drug them with chloroform and later rape them.

Arrest

According to police, the arrest of the nurse came after one of the pregnant women refused to take the special procedure that he wanted to subject her.

The woman said she could only take it while conscious and refused to be drugged.

However, another woman who accepted to take the procedure would later report a case of rape to Entebbe Police.

When the male nurse was eventually arrested, a search inside his house saw police recover a bottle suspected to contain chloroform.

Also recovered is a letter that Kutesa wrote to a prominent pastor in Kampala seeking for prayers so as he can abandon the vice of raping patients.

This website has also learnt that the nurse has admitted to raping patients and it is suspected that many women have fallen victim to his actions.

According to the security guard at the hospital, many women are always seen coming from the suspect’s room.

Police say investigations into the case will continue.