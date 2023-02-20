A boda boda rider died on the spot whereas six other people including police officers were left nursing injuries after the Inspector General of Police’s convoy was involved in an accident.

The incident according to the Traffic Police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima happened at around 11am in Bugiri on Sunday when the lead car of the IGP’s convoy, knocked Yunus Mukose, a 32 year old boda boda rider.

The preliminary findings indicate that at Buwuni village, along Iganga -Tororo highway, several vehicles slowed down as they approached the convoy of the IGP that was heading to Kampala from Tororo. It’s during that process that the rider of the motorcycle dangerously tried to overtake a trailer and other vehicles,”Nampiima said.

She explained that on trying to overtake the trailer and other vehicles that had stopped, the boda boda collided head on with the oncoming motorcade of the police chief.

“The rider of the motorcycle died on spot and his passenger on the motorcycle whose identity is yet to be established sustained serious injuries,” Nampiima said.

The Traffic Police spokesperson added that the driver of the lead car tried to stop it and in the process, several crew members sustained injuries as they tried to jump off.

“A total of 5 crew members and the civilian victim were rushed to Bugiri Hospital for medical treatment, and later evacuated in a police chopper to Kampala for further treatment.”

“The body of the deceased has been conveyed to Bugiri mortuary hospital for postmortem examination.The IGP has reached out to the family of the deceased and conveyed his condolences. He also wished the injured passenger and his crew members a speedy recovery.”