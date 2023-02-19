Traders who claim to have made losses due to the cancellation of Jose Chameleone’s February 10 concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Friday petitioned the Ugandan Prime Minister for assistance.

The businessmen and women under their association New Generation Traders Association called on PM Robinah Nabbanja at her Makerere home to state their case.

The business persons said they were seeking government support after losing a lot of money they had invested in the lead up to Chameleone’s Ggwanga Mujje concert that was cancelled after heavy rainfall brought down the stage and injured Fenon Events staff and equipment.

Led by their association team leader John Kabanda, they said that they had first sought for relief from the Disaster Preparedness ministry in vain.

Kabanda told Nile Post, “I have gone to minister Hillary Onek’s office more than two times but they always tell me he’s sick. That’s why today I have decided to come to the home of the prime minister because even at her office sometimes we can’t access her and the process is long.”

He explained that members had taken out loans to buy and stock enough food for revellers only for the concert to be cancelled. He said many are now living in fear because money lenders want their loans repaid.

It was unclear by press time whether the business persons were able to see the prime minister or receive a solution to their problem.