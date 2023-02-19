By Michael Woira

Throughout this week, media has been awash with news of torture, not because many people have been found tortured this week but because someone alleged that he was tortured by security but he doesn’t disclose which particular security and doesn’t even disclose where the torturing happened.

It has been a hot topic for discussion and quite a number of political activists have been seen commenting and posting on their social media about the issue which security has denied being part of

Basing on natural justice, torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment and punishment are absolutely prohibited in any circumstances and can never be justified.

To respect this prohibition, several countries not only have an obligation not to subject persons to torture or ill-treatment, but also positive obligation to fulfill the right to be free from torture and on this all states adopted a series of procedural safeguards that prevent torture or ill-treatment and as a must, they investigate and prosecute whoever takes part of such an act.

One of the universal laws in all states under the United Nations says that “No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment”.

Legally, the universal declaration of human rights (1948, article 5) international covenant on civil and political rights (1976, article 7) defines “torture“ as any act by which severe pain or suffering, whether physical or mental, is intentionally inflicted on a person for such purposes as obtaining from him or a third person information or a confession, punishing him for an act he or a third person has committed or is suspected of having committed, or intimidating or coercing him or a third person, or for any reason based on discrimination of any kind, when such pain or suffering is inflicted by or at the instigation of or with the consent or acquiescence of a public official or other person acting in an official capacity. It does not include pain or suffering arising only from, inherent in or incidental to lawful sanctions.

According to the laws above, everyone has a right to fair hearing and to avail information at will and not by first being tortured though on many occasions there are those who can only avail information after being briefly tortured which I think is allowed though I cannot quote any law since am not good at the law.

For instance the preachers of Human rights have policies that allow them torture criminals and we should all remember that after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, its government authorized the use “enhanced interrogation techniques” on terrorism suspects and they say this helped them get a number of facts.

So, in the US, it is sometimes good to torture suspects but it’s totally bad for any other country to do, I am totally against torture and I am an anti-torture advocate but sometimes I have seen people politicize this so much especially in this country.

Even when people are being arrested for serious crimes committed, they will call that Kidnap, how can kidnap happen in public and be done by official security that is known by everyone.

The president has been so clear on several occasions informing Ugandans that all security must always introduce themselves to the people they want to arrest or inform local authorities about the arrest and he has also said that the security forces are not allowed to torture anyone because torturing a suspect can easily force him/her to even tell lies just to avoid any more torture.

Still about torture in the countries with human rights preachers, Ron E. Hassner a Chancellor’s Professor of Political Science at UC Berkeley, wrote that “During the Philippine War (1899–1902), US soldiers subjected Filipino insurgents to “water torture”.

About two-thirds of those tortured collaborated and revealed the locations of weapons caches. More recently in Iraq, Saddam Hussein ordered the torture of opposition members suspected of plotting against his regime. Of those detainees who were indeed opposition members, 42 percent later admitted that they had provided accurate information about their activities under torture.”

For harmony purposes, I think officials required to enforce the law should not undermine the rule of law by doing the unthinkable because if the security forces break the law in pursuit of law enforcement then that can always amount to abuse of power.

Acts of torture do not only do violate the rights of the individuals concerned, but they also corrode what should be the protective and principled function of every security organ.

Torture aside, I have also observed that on many occasions some politicians are misleading some of their supporters by encouraging them to misbehave or act contrary which is very wrong.

Yes, we all know that some individuals have a strong desire to incite chaos when they identify themselves to be sidelined by society.

These individuals tend to see chaos as a way to reverse the power structure and gain social status in the process which is sometimes not a good strategy because it makes them fall victims of arrests.

While traditional forms of political activism in Western democracies focus on winning power and support through conventional means provided by the political system, this side people receive funding from the West to go on the streets and demonstrate so that they disrupt the existing leadership.

I think this funding that keeps coming in the country is the one that is causing all this drama and love to demonstrate amongst the youths.

Some political parties have really got lots of mileage from acting as collection centers for all those that claim to be tortured because it gives them good coverage when they parade them and call for press briefings so the donors can send more ka money for the activism.

Many youths are really suffering claiming to be “fighting for power” yet some senior politicians are just using them to achieve political capital, it’s so painful.

Last time a number of youth were taken to Nairobi in bus to act as exhibits of torture yet some were eve in fact not victims of torture but victims of accidents but because they are always assured of some funding, they always have no option.

To security forces, bambi, let no one be tortured, we are all humans and deserve better treatment, criminals should be arrested and arraigned in court.

To the youth, bread is sweet and we all need bread (money), but we should find better avenues of getting clean money.

Michael Woira is a patriotic Ugandan.