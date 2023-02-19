Buganda Kingdom has kicked off the implementation of Kabaka’s directive on the modernisation of all Ssaza and Gombolola land by coming up with various development projects. This initiative will be carried out through various kingdom entities such as Buganda Land Board among others.

While touring the county of Bugerere in 2014, the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II called for the development, re-development and modernisation of all Ssaza and Gombolola land.

The said land had just been returned to Buganda Kingdom in 2013 after an agreement between Buganda and the central government. This land had been confiscated in 1966 by the Milton Obote government who subsequently abolished kingdoms a year later. The Kabaka argued that ‘Kingdom land cannot be left undeveloped’.

Buganda’s state minister for local government, Joseph Kawuki said these projects will be taken through rigorous bottom-up processes.

The Kabaka’s chiefs (Abaami ba Kabaka) were challenged to come up with development proposals which are then taken through the Kingdom’s incubation centre before they are forwarde to the concerned minister. The minister then takes the proposed projects to Buganda’s cabinet for approval. Approved projects are shared with the Kabaka for final approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kawuki explained that it is against this background that a number of projects have sprung up across the kingdom. Some projects are aimed at renovation of Ssaza and Gombolola infrastructure.

These include the renovation of Pookino’s house in Buddu, Lumaama’s house in Mawogola, Katambala’s house in Butambala, Lukiiko hall at Bukomero (Ssingo), Kiringa Ente (Mawokota), modern offices at Busujju Ssaza headquarters, and a new Lukiiko hall at Ssaabaddu-Kira.

In urban counties, several developments have been implemented for commercial purposes. These include Owembuya commercial building at Kasangati (Kyadondo Ssaza headquarters), Ndiwulira commercial building at Mituba III Makindye, Mirembe Estate-Sentema, among others. Some projects are done in collaboration with development partners.

Buganda’s development agenda is also resulting in the building of various health centres on Kingdom land in different areas to help Kabaka’s people access quality, affordable healthcare. Hospitals are being built at Mumyuuka Busimbi-Ssingo, Mituba III Mukungwe-Buddu, Nyenga-Kyaggwe. Additionally, a modern market is also being built at Maddu-Gomba.

Recently, the Kingdom has undertaken a new development project at Kasanje Gombolola Headquarters. According to the officials, the Kasanje project went through all the necessary approval processes and is going to be used as a model of development for pre-urban areas.

The land at Kasanje is going to be developed with keen interest in environmental conservation, according to the development plan.

There is going to be a forest reserve with indigenous trees, a youth centre, a police station, a modern community abattoir, a vocational skilling centre, among others.

The Kingdom also plans to pave roads in Kasanje to ensure that those who intend to settle in the area have access roads. The project will also improve the physical planning of the area to avoid proliferation of slums.

This will go a long way in exhibiting how Buganda entities can peacefully co-exist with central government organs whilst also conserving the environment.

The plan further shows that the community playground is going to be shifted from the small 0.8-acre piece of land onto a 2-acre piece of land to give the community a better playground at a no cost and to enable the widening of the road along which it is now located.