The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi, has saluted President Museveni for setting up the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl and Boy Child (PISGBC) project that has helped skill youths in Kampala .

“I thank President Museveni and the All-Saints Church leader, Mutundwe, Rev. Steven Lumu for the outstanding role they have played in facilitating the project. Many of these students were street kids and thieves. I am pleased to note that they responded to President Museveni’s call on them to attend the skilling courses. These courses were designed to enable you to prosper,” he said.

Walusimbi was speaking during a function at Mutundwe Skilling Centre where the trainees showcased different vocational skills gained during their six months of free training.

He applauded the president for his efforts to empower youths unlike some other leaders who are bent on misleading them.

Walusimbi said the initiative started by the president has provided the vulnerable youth with free education and skills to enable them create their own jobs but also employ others as one of the ways to fight unemployment in the country.

He proposed that the best five students in every sector be enabled to travel to other countries as part of the measures to maximize their benefits but he also pledged to secure for them ready markets in diaspora for the products.

The senior presidential advisor on diaspora affairs urged the leadership of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to desist from harassing and arresting the youth who are struggling to sell their finished products within the city.

On a lighter note, Amb. Walusimbi asked the gathering if they would endorse President Museveni for the next election, to which the congregation responded in the affirmative.

The Special Presidential Assistant for education and skilling who is also the Project Head, Dr. Faith Katana, commended the instructors for having done a good job in training the beneficiaries.

“Our goal is to ensure that all the needy children benefit from the Presidential Initiative in the various centres across Kampala,” Dr. Katana said.

She was also optimistic that by the time the learners leave the centre, they will have the knowledge to move in the right direction as far as being business oriented is concerned.

On the other hand, Dr. Katana, warned people against idle talk that she said does not produce positive results.

She said that their task was to change the mindset of the youth and she was glad that their efforts have yielded positive results.

Dr. Katana also advised the beneficiaries to use their acquired skills to be job creators so that they can create employment for others as well.

“You are now qualified to be self-employed, don’t despise work,” she tipped the trainees.

The Administrator of the Centre, Jane Nakitto, commended President Museveni for initiating the project that has benefited hundreds of underprivileged youths in the ghettos of Kampala.

The beneficiaries were trained and acquired different skills in hairdressing, embroidery, tailoring, knitting, weaving, shoe making, bakery and confectioneries.

A total of 500 students were enrolled in August 2022 and are expected to graduate in March this year.

They will be awarded with certificates from the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT).