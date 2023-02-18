Singer Winfred Nakanwagi alias Winnie Nwagi has called upon Ugandan women to look into better ways of turning down public proposals or else they will create fear in men.

The singer was speaking out on the recent trend where women publicly reject proposals from men.

Nwagi says that such a culture will most likely affect men, who may develop a fear of proposing to any woman in future.

According to Nwagi, there should be an easy way to come to an agreement if women are not interested in the person proposing.

“Ok, if you do not like the guy, at least you can pretend and say yes, then break it down for him after leaving the place, but that kind of embarrassment is not really nice, it’s so mean actually,” she said.

“A guy out there with low self-esteem would never do it even if he loves his woman, not after all these videos going around. You are going to make these men hate proposals,” she added.

According to Nwagi, she would never put any man in such a situation after such a man has put in the effort to make the proposal.

“I would rather play cool, then we sort ourselves after in the most polite way possible,” she said.

A video has been making rounds on social media showing an unidentified man being rejected during a marriage proposal he had staged at a Caramel restaurant in Kampala.

While the man managed to appear with flowers and fanfare, his proposal was outrightly turned down by the woman amidst chants from people in the restaurant urging her to “say yes”.

Alas, she dumped the flowers and dashed out, leaving the restaurant dead silent and the man terribly crushed.

The matter has been the subject of discussion on social media.