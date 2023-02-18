Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo has won the senior men’s title at this year’s World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia.

Clocking a time of 29minutes and 17seconds, the 22 year old won the race to ensure Uganda again won the race that Joshua Cheptegei had won last year.

The Ugandan runner beat Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi who came second whereas defending champion, Joshua Cheptegei bagged bronze during the cross country race.

“The course was really good. Even with lots of wind, it was really intense. I think for me it was really good because there are lots of hills where we train in Uganda. It was not easy but I did my best,”Kiplimo said.

In the women’s race, Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey won the race with fellow Ethiopian, Tsigie Gebreselama coming second whereas Kenya’s Agnes Jebet Ngetich was third.