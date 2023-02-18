A businessman has been arrested by police in Mbarara, western Uganda, for allegedly sexually assaulting two young boys.

The suspect in custody has been identified as Saturday Michael, 34, a trader and resident of Mbarara’s Kilembe cell Nyamityobora ward.

According to Samson Kasasira, spokesperson for the Rwizi regional police, the suspect sexually assaulted two boys aged 18 and 17 between January and February 2023, until one of the victims reported to police on February 6.

He said that “Saturday Micheal employed them as hawkers of fresh pineapples in Mbarara city, he could accommodate them and also feed them but when they got to their accommodation, a single room which also housed other six workers he could force them into sexual intercourse which is against the order of nature.”

“He shared his bed with the victims on different occasions,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasasira stated that the 18 year old victim, who is the reporter in this case, has been medically evaluated by doctors at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, where the anal area was discovered bruised, and that the 17-year-old who arrived as a witness is yet to be examined.

“The suspect has also been subjected to a medical examination to ascertain his mental state,” he said.

This incidence occurs in the midst of growing reports of homosexuality spreading around the country.