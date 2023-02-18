Sex needs and takes time

Quickies are nice. The only thing that makes them nice is the fact that most of the time they are unexpected. They are in the heat of the moment. Get in and get out in under 5 minutes.

Anything that goes beyond five minutes is a session. How good that session is depends on how much time you give the other person’s body.

Quickies are just a fix. You both have things to get to but you decide to throw in one for the road. Nothing special just two people ready to cum. These are sweet moments because they always happen in places they are not meant to happen. They are stolen moments.

Great sex is planned sex. You must plan. Everything matters. Foreplay starts the moment you both agree that something is going to happen. You must marinate each other till the time comes and you both are behind closed doors.

Time for the first round of foreplay has reduced especially if it is something new. You just want to tear each other apart and then get to know each other or get on to the next round.

Depending on the kind of relationship you want to have with this person, the talking is calculated and minimal when you have been talking for a minute. All there is is time to study the body you are dealing with.

Free your mind. Close out the world for that time you are going to spend with your person and concentrate on just them. Put the phones away, and explore every curve, every bend, and every inch.

Use your tongue when you can and your hands when you feel you need to. Touch them in a very sensational way. Their skin should tremble from the touch of your hands. Make every moment count.

Kiss them with passion. A good kiss takes less tongue. Don’t try to get your tongue down their throat. Start it off very slowly and as the session gets heated, your lips will know what to do. A good kiss opens wells.

All these nice things take time. You must give sex time. You can’t rush a good thrust. You must get in there and allow her walls to welcome you. Allow both parts to take each other in.

Just like your lips need an introduction to each other, just like your hugs need time, just like you need time to smell them, when your privates meet, give them time to feel each other before you start unleashing thrusts and styles.

Rest in her after a long nice session of foreplay. Dim the lights and look her in the eyes and tell her exactly how it feels being inside her. If you can’t say the words, let your body do the talking.

Don’t hold back when you want the person laying next to you. Don’t hold back even if tears want to flow, let them. Don’t hold back because a good sex life gives you a break from the madness of the world.

Switch off your mind and live in that moment. Forget your pain and debts. Forget what life has thrown at you and live in just that moment. You have a lifetime to catch up but in that moment in those few hours open up your soul and enjoy every minute.

Give sex time. Plan. Feel every moment.

Till next time, enjoy it while it lasts.