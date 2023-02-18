By Freda Ajok

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the capacity of a digital computer or robot operated by a computer to carry out actions frequently performed by intelligent beings.

It might seem as though artificial intelligence is a futuristic idea that has nothing to do with us. However, the reality is that artificial intelligence is present in many aspects of our daily lives.

Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant are a few examples of virtual personal assistants that use machine learning and natural language processing to comprehend and respond to user requests.

Self-driving cars and drones make decisions and navigate their environments using sensors, cameras, and AI algorithms.

Users are offered movies, products, and videos by Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube using recommendation systems that employ collaborative filtering and content-based filtering based on their prior behavior and preferences.

Google Translate and other language translation tools use AI algorithms to translate text and speech from one language to another. The list goes on and on.

But the worry is, will humans be rendered jobless as a result of AI?

“AI is here to take your job for sure. If you are bad at your job, you will surely lose it. just like how digital marketing has taken over billboards. AI has been here for a long time. Chart GPT is the most popular right now. AI is right now becoming smarter.

You can have a good creative writer, and AI is here to make them even smarter. AI is here to upgrade you and make you even smarter. Most people fear AI, but it is inevitable. You need to jump on the trend because it is going to make your life a lot better and your execution much more refined.”

This was what the Chief Marketing Officer, Next Media, and General Manager, Next Com, had to say when asked about AI during NBS Tech Plus Twitter Spaces on Friday evening.