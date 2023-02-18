Kawempe South Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya has said he needs to have a two-month rest from official duties in order to recuperate.

The legislator maintains that he was released from Kigo prison in bad health, and he will need some time to receive treatment.

The legislator says doctors have also advised him to take a minimum of two months on sick leave to enable recovery.

The legislator’s lawyer, Vincent Kayizi said that Ssegirinya before his arrest almost two years ago was already in need of medical support, and it was unfortunate that the court had all this while failing to grant him bail.

“Many people die in court hands, we are happy that this time the court listened to our plea and released the legislators, Ssegirinya needed medical attention even before this case started and it is important that he gets it,” Kayizi said.

Ever since their release, the MPs have kept out of the media eye. Prison authorities claimed that the legislators had asked for privacy hence the decision to deliver them to their relations “quietly”.

Speaking on the matter recently, National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine said while it is true he is not in contact with the legislators, he expects to be once they have recuperated.

He dismissed reports that there was any form of negotiation between the government and the party regarding the MPs’ release.