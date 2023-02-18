Events promoter Andrew Bajjo of Bajjo Events has lashed out at self-proclaimed Big Size, Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool for singing “rubbish”.

Bajjo was speaking at a press briefing when he attacked singer Bebe Cool, saying that the legendary singer has brought shame by singing a “stupid song”.

“My brother Bebe Cool has sung a song that even an upcoming musician can not sing,” Bajjo said.

He said that at the level of Bebe Cool, he should not be singing stupid songs.

“He should respect himself as a legend, you can not sing songs like Zina, what will upcoming artists sing?” Bajjo wondered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six days ago, Bebe Cool released the Zina song, which he uploaded on his YouTube channel. Many listeners have praised the song, but Bajjo has completely different views.