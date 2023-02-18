The world we live in presents both challenges and opportunities and if you set out to look for problems, you will not have to look far.

For 32 year old Ssentamu set out to look for opportunities in problems when he started singing at funerals.

Sentamu said the untimely death of his first one in 2016 leaving him in the care of his first daughter made him think of doing something to settle his heart.

“The untimely death of my wife in 2016 having been diagnosed with lymphoma cancer that later claimed her life changed everything for me. During the vigil, I realized the hymns had strong comforting messages.”

The 32 year old says when they went for burial in Arua, he didn’t understand the local language but the hymns during the memorial service kept him strong.

“The pain I went through after losing my dear wife made me realise that someone else could be going through the same. The comfort I got from the hymns was an eye opener for me. From that time I felt more encouraged to do that job with love but also as a ministry to others who need it in times of grief,” he says.

He says he also looked up to one Davis Kafeero who has sung at funerals for almost 40 years and has made a fortune out of it.

“I got encouraged whenever I could see him reaping from his talent and the knowledge he puts in it to get that money made me realised I could also make it.”

Ssentamu says all these coupled with his love for music , starting at a tender age while in primary three made him go for what he loved.

“I used to escort my late dad Dickson Kasibante to Nateete Mackay church where he was the choir master. I fell in love with what he used to do when he trained solfas both by vocal and on the piano. Each day that passed, I continued falling in love with hymns. This love has never faded.”

The holder of a degree in education from Makerere University says before he knew, he had moved to another level as a professional singer at funerals.

He says whenever he is contracted to sing at a funeral he distributes business cards and it is through these that he gets contacted by other clients when they lose their loved ones.

“Mostly, one good job done brings you another client who recommends others. The way you perform at a funeral attracts others to also hire your services.”

Ssentamu charges according to the status of the person who has died with charges going up when he offers service during funerals of prominent persons in society.

Proud

Sentamu says he is proud of his job that has moved him places but has also made him dine with princes.

“I pay school fees for the five children of mine but I am also building my own house. This job has connected me to some of the most powerful people in Uganda. It has made me feast with princes and princesses,” he says.

“Youths should not despise their talents. Be honest in whatever you are doing, Honesty is a very expensive gift that you cannot get it from cheap people. When bad things happen in your life, you either use them to define, destroy or strengthen you.”