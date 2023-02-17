The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has said the suits brought against him and the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) by a section of Muslims that led to orders halting council activities were a direct attack against the Islamic faith.

Mubaje made the remarks at a thanksgiving luncheon to celebrate the recent overturning, by the High Court in Kampala, of an earlier order by Mengo Magistrate’s Court temporarily halting the UMSC’s activities.

The same order had also barred Mubaje from carrying out any activities on behalf of the council.

Speaking to a delegation from Luwero Muslim district, Mubaje lashed out at those fighting him and the council.

“I was disturbed when I heard that the Magistrate had stopped council activities, which are purely religious,” Mubaje said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on those who were behind case to repent if they are indeed true Muslims.

Mubaje also decried the high level of corruption among some judicial officials, saying it was crystal clear that the magistrate behind the ex-parte orders halting the operations of UMSC was bribed.

Mubaje called upon the Chief Justice to do everything possible to curb the vice of corruption in the judiciary.

For their part, the Luwero delegation thanked the Mufti for being steadfast in steering UMSC activities even through troubled times.

Businessman Hassan Basajjabalaba and three others petitioned court last December seeking orders to stop UMSC’s activities and challenging the validity of Mubaje’s election as chairperson of the general assembly.