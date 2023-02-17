The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has urged government to reconsider phasing out Canon Lawrence Primary teachers’ College where Archbishop Janani Luwum studied.

He explained that the move by the government will kill Luwum’s legacy and proposed that it should instead be upgraded to a core PTC or University or a better institution to keep his legacy alive.

The Archbishop made the remarks while speaking at the 46th commemoration of Archbishop Janani Luwum Day in Mucwini on Thursday.

Kaziimba welcomed the government’s pledge to develop a befitting memorial for Archbishop Janani Luwum in Mucwini, Kitgum Diocese where he was buried.

He described his late predecessor as a Christian martyr, charismatic leader and an exemplary father of the nation.

“He stood for integrity, boldness, social justice and faithfulness to the Lord Jesus Christ and his promises. Archbishop Janani Luwum died on duty as the sitting Archbishop of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Boga Zaire (1974-1977) at the time. We have a reason to remember him and celebrate what he believed in – the hope in the risen savior Jesus Christ,” he said.

He noted that Janani Luwum was alone but had a bold voice against sin, social injustices and persistent bloodshed during his time.

He explained that the Church of Uganda became stronger because of his prophetic voice and martyrdom and it will continue to advocate for faithful witness for “Christ and stand by biblical values”

Kaziimba said the Church of Uganda will continue hosting the commemoration event and called upon governments of Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi to unite with the Church of Uganda to develop Mucwini to international recognition.

“I appreciate the government’s commitment to develop a befitting memorial for Archbishop Janani Luwum at Mucwini. We will continue organising an annual foot pilgrimage, annual memorial lecture, activities in every Diocese, establishing a school, monument or any other of the sort in every diocese and giving generously every 16th February for Janani Luwum projects,” Kaziimba said.

He reiterated his call for programs aimed at bringing mindset change in the Karamoja sub-region and introduction of free, forced and compulsory education in the region.

Janani Jakaliya Luwum was the archbishop of the Church of Uganda from 1974 to 1977 and one of the most influential leaders of the modern church in Africa. He was arrested in February 1977 and died shortly after. Although the official account describes a car crash, it is generally accepted that he was murdered on the orders of then-President Idi Amin.