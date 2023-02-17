President Museveni has rallied Ugandans to embrace and support government efforts of wealth creation and economic transformation, noting that having good infrastructure doesn’t automatically mean wealth for households.

Speaking at celebrations to mark the Janan Luwum day, in Kitgum, northern Uganda on Thursday, Museveni said whereas the country has realized tremendous economic growth, many households are still poor.

“You the elite, when you talk to people, you want roads, hospitals and schools. All those are development ..…for example there is now a tarmac road here(in Kitgum) and it is development. Aren’t there poor people living near the road? Has the tarmac road finished poverty here,” Museveni questioned.

“Poverty is still here in the homes. The tarmac road is there but if you don’t use it to look for wealth, poverty will stay. Hospitals, schools and good roads will be there but in your homes you will still have poverty. For example if you go to Kampala, there are many tarmac roads but most of the poor people are in Kampala.”

The president asked the elites to preach the gospel of the NRM that emphasizes wealth creation as a way of not only alleviating poverty but also create jobs.

“The problem is that people only work for the stomach and not the pocket. Even when you work for pocket, you have to do it with calculation so that you get rid of poverty. This is the message the NRM has been emphasizing.”

“Yes, you can talk of development. You can have wealth in areas where there is not development. For example in Kalangala they don’t have tarmac roads like in other areas but have taken to palm oil growing and are much richer than many parts of Uganda.”

Museveni emphasized that the elites need to spread the message of the people working but with calculation.

Government has in the past 36 years or so introduced a number of poverty alleviation programs including NAADS and Operation Wealth Creation but all have either struggled or failed to reach their intended goals.

This state of affairs has prompted government to introduce new programs including Emyooga and lately the Parish Development Model in a bid to alleviate poverty.