Sports enthusiasts are in for a treat as NBS Sport presents a super weekend featuring multiple mouth-watering events, all LIVE on the station that goes by the tagline ‘Championing Ugandan Sport’.

The action-packed weekend starts on Saturday with the World Athletics Cross Country Championships as early as 7 AM. This year, Bathurst plays host to the 44th edition of the Championships, and all eyes are on the Ugandan team led by the golden boys, Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo.

The duo has been in scintillating form recently, and they will be looking to lead the ‘Pearl of Africa’ to glory yet again. With a star-studded line-up and fierce competition from other nations, it promises to be an exciting start to the day.

Next up at 3 PM is the Nile Special Rugby Premier League match between championship hopefuls KOBs playing host to Entebbe side Mongers. This fixture promises a fiercely-contested affair, with the visiting Mongers looking to put a halt to their poor start of the 2022/23 league season. Rugby fans can expect a thrilling display of physicality and skill from these two teams.

At 6 PM, attention shifts to the English Premier League, where the featured game will have under-fire Chelsea take on manager-less Southampton. The match will be one where Chelsea’s array of stars will look to score what is Graham Potter’s much-needed confidence-boosting victory.

Finally, at 8 PM, the Uganda women’s national basketball team, the Uganda Gazelles, will take to the court to battle it out in the FIBA Zone 5 AfroBasketball Women’s Qualifiers in a game against regional rivals, Rwanda. In as much as the fixture won’t count for much seeing as the result means nothing for Uganda because Rwanda already qualified as hosts (all other teams’ results against Rwanda in these qualifiers don’t count) the fans will expect the Gazelles to win the game, while Coach Antuna will look to use the game to give a chance to all the other girls that haven’t had minutes at the qualifiers so far. Fans can expect a display of athleticism, skill, and determination from the team.

The FIBA Zone 5 AfroBasketball Women’s Qualifiers will be concluded on Sunday with the Finals and third-place play-off.

The weekend promises thrilling sporting action with something for everyone. Whether you are a fan of athletics, rugby, football, or basketball, there is sure to be a match that will capture your attention. Get ready for an unforgettable day of sports entertainment live on NBS Sport, available on DStv Channel 377, StarTimes Channel 255, and Free-To-Air Channel 34 and exclusively streamed via Afro Mobile.