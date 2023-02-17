Beverage company, Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Stanbic Bank Uganda to help promote the management, recycling and the overall target of reducing plastic waste within the environment.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the Plastic Recycling Industry in Nakawa, Kampala, the CCBU director for Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability, Magoola Kirunda said that since 2006, the company has been operating a plant to recycle plastics.

“We have an agenda named “world without waste” as our commitment to invest in our planet and the environment. This is the reason for every bottle we produce, we are determined to collect the equivalent. For example last year, we were able to collect 85% of the bottles we produced and recycled them while collecting PET waste wherever we find it,” Kirunda said.

He noted that the beverage company is now looking at attaining 100% target by 2025 where every bottle produced by the company is collected and recycled.

According to Kirunda, Coca Cola is also looking at delivering on its global ambition of making 25% of its packaging reuseable by 2030 and creating packaging that is at least 50% recycled material by 2030.

Studies estimate that in Uganda, an average of 1,500 tonnes of plastic waste are generated daily, with only 500 tonnes of these being properly managed.

Last year, the National Environmental Management Authority(NEMA) revealed that only 40% of the waste produced is collected and disposed of properly, with the remaining 60% finding its way into the environment leading to a number of problems.

Last year, the National Research Repository of Uganda indicated that imports and use of packaging and plastics in Uganda had increased six fold within the previous three years, escalating the challenge of sustainable management and recycling of plastic waste.

Speaking on Friday, the Stanbic Bank CEO, Anne Juuko said it is incumbent on everyone to join the fight against plastic waste.

“The single biggest tool in the fight against environmental degradation is awareness. People should be aware that if you reach out for a single use bottle, you are planting a seed to take 500 years. It pains when I walk around and I see kaveera. It is incumbent on every one of us to join this fight against environment degradation,” Juuko said.

She emphasized the need for collaborations to drive the agenda for saving the environment.

“There is a multiplier effect in collaboration and that is where the fight will be won. We need to explore ways and means to tackle this problem jointly. We have the resources but all we need to do is coming together to tackle the problem because poorly disposed plastic waste damages the environment.”

The NEMA Corporate Communications Manager, Naomi Karekaho hailed the two companies for coming up to save the environment.

“The impact we suffer with climate change is partly because of poor waste management and the effects come directly into our pockets, farms or businesses. Plastics take many years to be broken down in the environment. Plastic kills soil, animals and water among many other living things. I am happy there are people attempting to address the problem of plastics,” Kerkaho.