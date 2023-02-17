Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has castigated government for failure to compensate locals of Bunyoro Sub-region who were evicted by Hoima Sugar Limited in 2015.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks while visiting Kijayo Internally Displaced Camp, where he met about 500 households of people allegedly evicted by the sugar producer in full view of the military.

“About 6000 people were evicted from about 1,300 acres in Kijayo, Buhaguzi county in Kikube district to pave way for the sugar plantation,” Kyagulayi said, adding that the victims of the “ugly eviction”, that left many dead, have not been compensated to date.

The National Unity Platform leader said government had since abandoned the evictees, leaving them with no access to basic social services.

“The people here say they have not seen any government official, and have been left at the mercy of nature. They struggle to find food, clean water and access to medication.”

Kyagulayi says many children in the community have dropped out of school because they cannot afford the Shs 20,000 school fees for a term, while those that can are forced to study in dilapidated structures or under trees.

“We delivered food relief as well as other household items to assist them. We can only end this indignity by putting an end to the regime that has brought so much suffering to so many people,” he said.