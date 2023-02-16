The Catholic Relief Services (CRS) has rehabilitated Awach- Gangming community access road in Awach sub county in Abim after 25 years since it was last graded by the district.

The 7.3km road which connects the three sub counties of Awach, Kiru and Orwamuge was last graded in 1998 despite being the nearest road to Orwamuge health center, Awach market and Awach primary school.

It also links the sub county to other districts of Otuke, Amuria, Soroti, Lira, Pader and Agago in Acholi sub region.

Over the years, residents were unable to cross to the market, mothers were unable to take their sick children to hospital, and children were often unable to get to school because part of the road was prone to flooding after heavy rains.

It was also the biggest security threat in the sub county because cattle rustlers would take advantage of its impassable state to waylay locals and robbing them off their properties.

However, under CRS’s Nuyok (It is ours) program, Awach communities identified this access road as the most pressing issue they face and as a result CRS with financial support from USAID, spearheaded the rehabilitation using a blend of labor based and mechanized grading and improvement of the cross and surface drainage conditions.

They provided fuel and lubricants for the road equipment given by the district while community members provided the required labour which was later paid for by CRS.

The two-month rehabilitation project which cost shs268 million was commissioned this week.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Olive D’Mello, the acting head of programing at CRS noted that the communities in Karamoja face different shocks and stresses, including drought, flooding, water scarcity, conflicts with the associated insecurity.

“This is compounded by the impact of poor road infrastructure makes it difficult for the communities to access basic services like markets, schools, and health facilities.”

“Catholic Relief Services is proud to have been associated with this joint venture and are pleased that the local government has included this access road in their inventory of public works and is making the necessary budgetary provision to sustain its maintenance over time.”

On the other hand, Chip Bury, a senior humanitarian assistance officer at USAID who also witnessed the poor status of the road first hand says they invested in it to boost household incomes because “the USAID Nuyok project has worked on many issues in the region and it has addressed the nutrition needs of pregnant and lactating women and children under the age of two, boosting household incomes and mobilizing communities to advocate for improved governance on issues related to food and nutrition in the region.”

Meanwhile Charles Omugetum, the acting deputy Chief Administrative Officer Abim District who grew up in the area attested to the poor status of the road before the rehabilitation but warned locals against destroying it.

“Some of these locals are stubborn because as they are going to the garden they plough the road. You should plough the garden not the road so that it can stay for three, four, or five years because as a district we have very meager resources. The money that we were supposed to bring here should be taken somewhere else to work on other areas such that children and mothers in that area can access markets, schools and health facilities easily.”

All the road works that CRS has worked on in Karamoja are part of the greater achievements of the $43.6 million USAID funded Nuyok program.