The Ugandan army, UPDF has started the process of recalling veteran to help back-up the soldiers deployed in Somalia as part of the African Union peacekeeping mission, ATMIS.

The army on Wednesday issued a notice calling reservists to turn up for a fresh training before deployment to Somalia.

“UPDF- Reserve Force shall conduct a calls up exercise for able bodied reservists or veterans who will form part of Uganda Battle Groups XXXIX and XI,” the notice reads in part.

The deputy Defence spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki told the Nile Post that they will be seeking to recruit 4000 veterans for deployment in Somalia.

“We shall be seeking about 4000 reservists who will go to Mogadishu tow serve under two different battle groups. This recalling is by law that we can recall our veterans who retired to come and serve,” Col Akiiki said.

Requirements

According to the notice, those who wish to rejoin must have original national IDs, a discharge certificate from the army, below 55 years of age and must be ready to undergo undergo medical and physical screening to ascertain fitness.

“Upon completion of the exercise, successful veterans will be transported to Peace Support Training Center , PSO- Singo, Nakaseke District.”

The army says veterans from eastern Uganda which is under the third infantry division including Bukedi, Teso, Elgon and Karamoja will be required to report to Bugema army barracks, Mbale district headquarters and Soroti Flying School for registration for the exercise whereas those in the central region of the country must report to the first infantry division headquarters in Kakiri, Wakiso district.

The veterans in western Uganda will be required to report to the second division headquarters in Makenke, Mbarara, Rwenzori region at the Mountain Division headquarters at Muhoti Barracks in Fort Portal, North East Acholi at the fifth division headquarters at Acholi Pii, Northern West achol at the fourth division headquarters in Gulu whereas veterans from Bunyoro are required to report to the Field Artillery headquarters in Masindi.

For those who seek to join from Busoga will be required to report to Gadaffi barracks in Jinja, West Nile at the 409 brigade headquarters at Bondi whereas veterans from Greater Masaka are asked to report to the armed brigade headquarters in Masaka.

The exercise according to the army kicks off today, February, 15 to Friday, February 17.

Previously, the Ugandan army has in 2013 and in 2020 recalled veterans who were deployed under UGABAG9+ that captured the northern axis of Mogadishu right from Masillah to 115km at Jowhwar and UGABAG XXXI and UGABAG XXXII respectively.

ATMIS

The African Union Mission in Somalia(AMISOM) later year metamorphosed into the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia(ATMIS) , having served for 15 years since 2007.

ATMIS is now mandated with stabilising Somalia but also aim at transferring the full responsibilities of national security to the Federal Government of Somalia.

To this, the UPDF mandate has also changed to more of building the capacity of the institutions of the Somali government.

Uganda was the first country in 2007 to deploy troops in Somalia under the African Union.

The Ugandan troops controlled the largest area in Somalia after being deployed in Sector One in Benadir,(has 16 districts) Banadir, and Lower Shabelle regions having pushed Al Shabaab militants for over 200km away from Mogadishu city.

Kenyan troops were deployed in Sector Two which comprises Lower and Middle Jubba regions whereas Sector Three commanded by Ethiopia has Bay and Bakool as well as Gedo (Sub Sector 3).

Djiboutian forces manned Sector 4, which covers Hiiraan and Galgaduud areas while Burundian forces are in charge of Sector 5, which covers the Middle Shabelle region.

AMISOM consequently helped oust Al-Shabaab from key urban centres, creating space for Somali elites to build institutions and a political system.

Whereas troop contributing countries and the African Union sought more funds to keep the mission going, donors as Somali authorized felt the mission’s value was waning.

However, counter-insurgency efforts have of late run out steam but on the other hand, Al Shabaab insurgents have continued to gain ground and carry out attacks.