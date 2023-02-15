Good vision is an essential aspect of our lives knowing that visual impairment might make it difficult to do daily tasks such as driving, reading, or cooking.

Africa is estimated to have 15.3% of the world’s blind population, the WHO Africa region estimates that 26.3 million individuals on the continent do have a form of visual impairment, with 20.4 million having impaired vision and 5.9 million blind.

February has been declared as Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Low Vision Awareness Month by the World Health Organization.

Though there is very little data on the prevalence and etiology of AMD in Africa, the prevalence of early and late AMD in this African population over 50 years of age were estimated at 11.2% and 1.2%, respectively in 2016 by Journals.plos.org. and this is the only population-based study in Africa employing an internationally recognized grading system and digital retinal pictures, to our knowledge.

According to Prevent Blindness, an eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight, vision loss is defined as losing the ability to see well without some sort of vision correction while age-related macular degeneration mainly affects the center of the eyesight.

The latter is the leading cause of significant vision loss in adults aged 50 and up, but rarely causes blindness.

Research has uncovered a surprising truth: there is relatively a shocking lack of awareness surrounding eye health.

Some of the reasons behind this remarkably low awareness include the presence of barriers to eye care, such as cost of services; lack of insurance covering eye care services; distance from or lack of transportation to eye care centers; and poor communication.

While many eye care organizations are still reluctant in stepping up to create awareness and educate about low vision and AMD this month, Jackline Baboneraawo an Ophthalmic Clinical Officer (OCO) at Lapaire Uganda elaborates more on how vision loss affects other areas of life.

Baboneraawo says that vision loss can have an influence on one’s physical health by increasing the risk of falling and their quality of life, as well as their mental health.

Loneliness, social isolation, and feelings of concern, anxiety, and fear have all been associated with eyesight loss, she says.

“ Depression is typical in those who have lost their vision. Given that there is currently no treatment for early AMD, your eye doctor will most likely simply monitor how your eyes are doing through frequent eye exams. Eating well, exercising regularly, and quitting smoking can all help. Wearing eyeglasses that protect you from environmental factors that hasten the development of age-related macular degeneration, such as photochromic lenses will also help. Photochromic glasses remain clear indoors but darken when exposed to UV light from the sun. They essentially combine the benefits of glasses and sunglasses into a single frame,” she says.

The eye specialist at Lapaire Uganda says eyecare tends to be very expensive particularly in Uganda as these glasses are available from a diverse range of providers.

“Nonetheless, Lapaire on the other hand is dedicated to giving everyone the opportunity to see clearly without breaking the bank. When one starts experiencing alterations in their center vision, or when their ability to discern colors and fine detail deteriorates it is essential to visit an eye specialist. These alterations might be the earliest signs of macular degeneration and because the condition develops with age (above 40), it is commonly referred to as age-related macular degeneration.”

Baboneraawo says the disease hardly causes blindness, although it can cause serious vision issues.

She says another form of macular degeneration is called Stargardt disease or juvenile macular degeneration.

“ This affects children and young adults. In this case someone may first notice a problem with their central vision. It can be blurry, distorted or have dark areas. Side (peripheral) vision is usually not affected. Some people may have trouble seeing colors.”

The expert says it is critical that once one starts noticing these symptoms, they seek medical attention.

“Unfortunately, there is no remedy for this condition at the present. However, wearing sunglasses may assist with the Stargardt disease’s sensitivity to bright light. Wearing sunglasses or photochromic glasses can also help to protect the retina from the sun’s damaging ultraviolet (UV) radiation.”