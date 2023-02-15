It was an epic afternoon as Swangz Avenue and Bell Lager hosted members of the media to a

mini Roast and Rhyme experience at Jahazi Pier .

The engagement was a “warm-up” session for the upcoming Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam edition of Roast and Rhyme – slated for February, 26 at Jahazi Pier.

While addressing the attendees, Justin Agaba, Bell Lager’s representative, said, “We are here to give you a taste of what to expect come 26 th February. Bell Lager will be on hand to deliver Mpola Enjoyments, complete with live reggae music, the right vibes for you and your crew, tasty varieties of meat and ice-cold Bell Lager.”

Entertaining the guests at the engagement was the massively talented Double Black band, who were behind Azawi’s African Music and Winnie Nwagi’s Fire concerts entertained the guests with covers of popular reggae hits from both the new and old schools.

The band will be performing at the main event with Maddox Sematimba, Nutty Neithan and more.

Veteran artist and producer – Benon Mugumbya – was the MC and initiated a “Rastaman Vibration” dance challenge that saw several of the guests take part for a chance to win gifts from the sponsors.

For the engagement, a goat was slaughtered and grilled for the guests by professional chefs, while other guests took it upon themselves to grill their own meat or indulge in games like matatu, Ludo, “put a ring on it” and others.