Former Kenyan cabinet secretary cum diplomat, Dr. Amina Chawahir Mohamed has been installed as the second chancellor for the International University of East Africa in Kampala to replace Prof. Emmanuel Mutebile who died last year.

Dr. Amina Mohamed was installed at a function held at the university premises in Kampala on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking shortly after her installation, the former Kenyan cabinet secretary said this was her opportunity to serve not only the university but East Africa and Africa at large in a bid to help find solutions to the continent’s problems.

“For the continent to help deal with its problems, it is universities to help teach young men and women who can solve real world problems. Our education practices cannot remain in the 1960s while the world has moved on and now we are in the middle of the fourth industrial revolution. This is what I want to do here to make sure IUEA is the University of Choice on our continent,” Dr. Mohamed said.

She noted that she would ensure the university offers education that includes practical experiences and skills for students.

“I will do my best to ensure that this institution continues with its upward trajectory.”

The IUEA vice chancellor, Dr. Emeka Akaezuwa said the university has for many years led in innovation and coming up with solutions that impact the community.

“As IUEA, we are known for excellence and innovation. We are a university where we encourage skills and people to have a vision of contributing to science, business, education and prosperity of the continent by encouraging and empowering our students to think big,” Dr.Akaezuwa said.

He noted that the new chancellor brings with her, a wealth of experience in diplomacy, the law and other fields that he said will greatly help in uplifting the university.

Speaking at the same function, the Kenyan High Commissioner to Uganda, Maj Gen (Rtd) George A. Owino expressed optimism on the new university chancellor taking it to greater heights.

“Africa needs knowledge to be able to deal with unique challenges and I am sure all of this is possible. I have no doubt in my mind that Ambassador Mohammed will help this institution to build a strong education system that improve the present and develop the future,” Maj Gen Owino said.

He said with Dr. Mohammed’s wealth of experience in diplomacy, not only the university will benefit but the region and continent as a whole.

“The experience she has will help this institution of higher learning in Uganda, East African region and beyond. This will continue to strengthen the relationship between the two countries as we pursue the East African integration.”

The Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny- Dollo, the chairperson of the board of trustees for the university challenged the new chancellor to drive it to greater heights.

“Our expectations of her are correspondingly high as we expect her to move the university into a new era and prepare our students for new pertinent demands in the 21st century . We are confident that the new chancellor will come up with new ideas so as to achieve our goal of being the university of technological choice for Africa,” Dollo said.