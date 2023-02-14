A joint Police Flying Squad and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI) team has shot dead three men suspected to have kidnapped a pastor and demanded a shs30 million ransom before releasing her.

Pastor Mary Byarisya from Gomba district who was on her way from a Christian mission in Mbarara was kidnapped as she boarded a taxi by unidentified men on February 6.

The kidnappers later took her to an unknown place and started demanding for ransom of between shs30 million and shs50 million before releasing her.

According to the Samson Kasasira the Rwizi Region Police spokesperson, on Monday, the assailants were tracked by a joint security team and located in Mbarara.

The assailants were tracked down along the Mbarara Ibanda road at Ruhumba Rubindi Town Council Mbarara District at around 07:00pm where they were intercepted traveling in motor vehicle UAZ 935N Toyota Premio but attempted to resist arrest by running over officers and grabbing their guns which prompted the officers to shoot at the assailants killing them instantly ,”Kasasira said.

He identified only one person among the deceased as Andrew Behakanira, alias Bashir whereas the others are not yet identified.

The Rwizi police spokesperson said the bodies of the deceased were taken to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem and identification.

“The victim(Pastor Mary Byarisya) is undergoing medical examinations before she can be reunited with her family.”