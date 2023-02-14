The Spokesperson of the Uganda People’s Defence Force Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye has advised the opposition National Unity Platform’s Eric Mwesigwa, to seek help from the police and the Uganda Human Rights Commission.

Very graphic images of Mwesigwa were released recently by NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine, in which Mwesigwa’s body was maimed.

Mwesigwa said that he was burnt with some hot metals on the chest, his skin torn into, while he was also kicked several times in the chest and stomach.

Speaking out on the ‘despicable” acts, Bobi Wine accused the government of “abducting and torturing” Mwesigwa.

“They abducted him and tortured him asking what Bobi Wine and NUP are planning to do to “overthrow the government. What a group of cold-hearted criminals!” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Brig Gen Kulayigye now maintains that Mwesigwa has not been under detention by any security agency.

“Having done a thorough check on all security agencies, it has been established that one Mwesigwa Eric was not in the hands of any security agency. We advise him to go to the UHRC and report or the police so that we can commence an intensive investigation.”