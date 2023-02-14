The General Court Martial in Makindye has further remanded to prison, National Unity Platform and Robert Kyagulanyi bodyguard, Anthony Agaba also known as Bobi Young.

Bobi Young is accused together with two other UPDF soldiers including Lance Corporal Apollo Bigirwa,41 attached to the second infantry division guard battalion in Mbarara district and Pte Stuart Nuwaherereza attached to the third battalion of the third division in Karamoja and charged with spreading harmful propaganda contrary to section 137 (1) of the UPDF Act 2005.

The two UPDF officers have since admitted to the charges.

On Monday when the case returned, the army prosecutors led by Pte Regina Nanzala told court that the trio spread information regarding UPDF troops in Somalia.

“On or around January, 27, 2023, L/Cpl Apolo Bigirwa self-recorded an audio on his phone spreading ill and false statements against the defence forces and the government of Uganda and there after shared the same through his WhatsApp platform to different contacts,” Pte Nanzala told court.

The prosecutor told court that in the audio, UPDF soldier detailed how his fellow soldiers serving under the mission in Somalia were not paid their allowances for several months, alleging that their money had been swindled by government officials.

“On or around the same day, Pte Stuart Nuwahereza who had received the said audio on his WhatsApp platform went ahead and shared the same audio with different contacts through social media,” the prosecutor added.

The army prosecutors asked court to give a punitive and deterrent punishment to the duo since their actions are rampant but also dangerous to the security of the country.

In the same vein, the army court prosecutors said investigations into similar actions by NUP’s Bobi Young are still ongoing .

The army court chairman, Brig Freeman Mugabe adjourned the case to February 21, to sentence the two UPDF soldiers who have already pleaded guilty to the charges whereas Bobi Young will return on March, 6 for the mention of his case.

The charges

Section 137(1) of the UPDF Act 2005 stipulates that spreading harmful propaganda in this context means discouraging other soldiers from carrying out an operation, speculation about an operation, making or written statements ill of the defence forces or of the government not being constructive criticism or spreading false stories intended to undermine support for or morale of the members of the defence forces or to incite support for or boost morale of the enemy.

The UPDF Act says that on conviction, a person charged with spreading harmful propaganda where there is failure of operation or loss of life is liable to suffer death or in any other liable to life imprisonment.