Happy Valentine’s Day to all the lovers. Love is a beautiful thing. A love that knows every corner and wall of your choockie is a love worth celebrating.

Love makes things wet! Love covers up all the mess in you and all the sweat becomes something to celebrate. A love so deep deserves a deeper feeling of affection. Nothing a very intimate moment won’t deliver.

Surprise your lover with a nipple tease when he gets to work. Keep it hot the whole day and by the time he lays you, you are ready to pour it all out. Don’t give them a minute to think nothing is happening today.

We must celebrate love the best way we know how to. Sexual healing. Forget all the bad things they have put you through. Forget the pain of those text messages. Forget that they said they were not feeling it. Use that pain and love them to the core. It is Valentine’s Day. It is lovers’ day.

A love so deep you can feel a bag of sensation in every wall in her choockie. A love so hard you feel every vein grow deep within you. Get in there and make love like you have just met.

Expectations are high but so is the excitement. Marinate the whole day and by the time we serve the meal, it is hot, wet, sexy, and ready. A sexy picture, a text that hits hard. A message that will send her to the office bathroom to clean up.

Love deserves to be crowned with the ultimate part of it. Men are going through the most, big or small gifts, they all count. But when it is all said and done, welcome your person back home with a smile and a night of intimacy. Everything else can be pushed to a later date.

Sex is so easy when you are laying with someone you love. It just flows. But tonight don’t let flow. Put some effort. Introduce something new. Touch her in ways you have not touched her before. Ride him in ways he has not known.

Love is what it is. Let your heart in and forget what your head to telling you. Tonight listen to your heart and open up sexually.

Have sex on a windowsill. This type of sex combines extreme, passionate, and unusual sex. Let her sit in the sitting position facing you. Penetrate her and enjoy the warmth inside. Let this be in the evening when the sun is going down. Make sure it is private enough for you to enjoy.

Try the “balance” pose. It’s quite complicated but quite interesting. It is a modification of the familiar Doggy style.

Start with Doggy style, but in the version where you and your partner are both on your knees. After you enter her choockie, grab her under the arms and pull her close to you.

Sex styles will flow. It’s a day of love.

Till next time, happy Valentine’s Day.