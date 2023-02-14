The Education Minister, Janet Museveni has reiterated government’s commitment to supporting Makerere University towards achieving its goal of becoming a research-led institution.

The minister who is also the First Lady, said this on Monday while virtually presiding over Makerere’s 73rd graduation ceremony.

Addressing the graduates, Janet Museveni said that as government, they are ready to support Makerere to improve its research and science strategy.

”The government is committed to supporting efforts to improve the research and learning environment and to turn Makerere University into a research-led institution, with the resources available,” she said.

This comes months after President Yoweri Museveni also reiterated his call for Makerere to focus mainly on science and research to help solve the country’s problems.

Speaking at a function to commemorate 100 years of the university in October last year, the president said that science is the prima of all social change and that it is crucial for human existence.

“You either disappear or survive at mercy of others. I won’t allow Ugandans to be part of that (survive on mercy of others) and that’s why I am insisting on science and technology. If we are to survive in modern world we must deal with issue of prosperity of society. You can’t be prosperous unless you produce more goods and services of all types,” Museveni said in October.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister acknowledged the university council for its new strategic plan aimed at increasing the enrolment of graduate students.

She further implored the graduates to make good use of the knowledge and skills the university has equipped them with to further their careers and contribute to society.

“My prayer for you is that you have the wisdom to take the necessary steps, with humility and grace, to fulfill your divine purpose in life. Your character will be the foundation for all the work you have done at Makerere University. May God bless you all as you venture into the world and embark on your professional journeys,” the Minister said.

During the five-day ceremony, a total of 13,221 graduates are expected to graduate in different programs.

On Monday, students from colleges of health sciences, natural sciences and school of law were catered for. Others will follow in the next four days.