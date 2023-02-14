By Catherine Nakato

The known five-year harvesting period for local lemons has come under criticism over time, for it provides fewer yields and definitely low sums cumulatively

Lemons are among the most popular citrus fruits cultivated by home gardeners and a few farmers who commercialise them.

Masembe, a lemon farmer in Wakiso District, after a long time dealing in local lemon, realised his profits were dwindling. This became worse with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reading from the trends, Masembe switched to a different type of lemon known as Eureka seedless yellow dwarf lemons.

“During COVID-19, I was growing local lemons, which take a period of five years to grow, and that hindered my profits, yet demand was there. I later discovered seedlings of Eureka seedless yellow dwarf lemons, which are mostly grown in the USA and take a period of 5 months to grow,” he says.

With over 50 trees of Eureka on less than half an inch, Masembe expects each tree to have more than 30 lemons by the end of five months.

Ellipsoidal in shape, green when young, yellow when ready to harvest, a medium to large varietal averaging 5 to 6 centimetres in diameter, and with a bitter taste when tasted, Masembe says Eureka trees can be grown during any season.

“Any season is favourable as long as the farmer gets the right seedling and fertilizers, and endeavours to water the plant at least once a day, if it’s not a rainy season.”

Eureka lemons are an excellent source of fibre that regulates the digestive tract, and vitamin C strengthens the immune system while reducing inflammation. They can also be used by those suffering from ulcers since they have less acid.

Masembe adds that Eureka has a ready market that includes markets, supermarkets, and people in his neighbourhood.

“Each Eureka lemon costs three thousand dollars. “I don’t regret giving in to the new type of lemons.”

