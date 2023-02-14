By Siem van Eck

It can write your essay, gives you all kinds of information and is the technical development of 2022/23. The CHAT-GPT is threatening 75 million jobs and is allowing students not to do their homework. The chatbot with artificial intelligence gives answers to all your questions.

With investments from Microsoft, Amazon and Infosys, it has become a severe competition to search browsers like google. But the bigger question is, is it a threat to humanity?

The chatbot owned by a company called OPENAI can collect and revise data and form human-like answers. It can read and cite a large databank from before the year 2021.

With its ability to answer questions, write essays, and create articles, people are starting to worry about the future—especially jobs requiring extensive data integration.

With over 13 million visitors daily and over 100 million users within the first two months, CHAT GPT is the technological innovation of 2022. Will the CHAT GPT be a threat to humanity? We will ask it the chatbot himself:

As an AI language model created by OpenAI, I don’t have personal feelings or motivations. I am programmed to assist and provide helpful responses based on the information I was trained on. I don’t pose a threat to humanity as I don’t have the capacity for independent thought or decision-making. My purpose is to make life easier for people by providing information and completing tasks to the best of my abilities.’’

So according to the chatbot, we should use this machine to our advantage. The world is in its fourth industrial revolution, and automated companies are becoming the norm. How can we as humans define ourselves in a world where chatbots or artificial intelligence are taking over? The future of jobs report of the world economic forum states that 2025 the human share of labour hours will drop from 71% to 58% by 2025.

The contribution of machines and algorithms will increase specific job tasks by an average of 57%. Artificial intelligence will also displace Seventy-five million jobs, but 133 new jobs will be created. Such as Data Analysts and scientists, AI and machine learning specialists or information technology services.

The chatbot has shown some defaults in the past. It doesn’t have the latest news or recent events because the data states from before 2021. In addition, the chatbot’s information could be wrongly interpreted or the wrong information. People should still be aware and stay critical of the chatbot. What’s more, is that Chat-GPT lacks creativity. So how can humans keep defining themselves?

Chat GPT?: “Humans are unique in their creativity, emotions, ethical judgment, and spontaneity, which set them apart from AI systems like ChatGPT.’