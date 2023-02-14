When it comes time to buy a vehicle, there are a few types of transmissions available, and they all have drastically different designs. Considering how much the choice of transmission affects your driving experience, let’s address what type of transmission might be best for you and the kind of performance you’re looking for.

What are the different types of transmissions?

The different types of transmissions we’ll cover include:

Manual transmissions

Automatic transmissions

Semi-automatic or “automated manual”

Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Each has its appeal for different drivers, as well as its drawbacks. Understand, too, that your choice in the matter will be somewhat limited. While many manufacturers offer the same model with either a manual or automatic transmission, you probably won’t get to choose between all four.

Manual transmission

With a manual transmission, a clutch disengages the unit from the engine long enough for you to select a different gear by using the gearshift lever. These units also feature a synchro system that equalizes the engine speed and transmission speed long enough that you can find the gear you want without clashing or grinding. The manual transmission is the oldest of all types of transmissions, dating back to before the Model T was invented.

Pros of manual transmissions:

Simplicity

Ruggedness

Better control over the driving experience

Slight improvement in fuel economy and acceleration

Cheaper to fix if something goes wrong

Cons of manual transmissions:

The significant learning curve for many drivers

Possibility of clutch wear

Need for adjustment over time

Can be difficult to get started on a hill without rolling backwards

Automatic transmission

An automatic transmission is designed with a torque converter, planetary gear sets and internal clutches that allow it to shift through the gears with no input from the driver. Shifts occur at present points, depending on engine RPM or engine load; since the late 1980s, these shifts have been dictated by a processor and solenoids. In addition, an automatic transmission uses a specialized fluid that fights corrosion and cools and lubricates internal assemblies while helping to transfer torque through the unit.

Pros of automatic transmissions:

Smooth, seamless operation

Easy for less experienced drivers

Both hands on the wheel, with no need to operate a gearshift

Cons of automatic transmissions:

Requires regular maintenance

Complex, with many moving parts

Prone to fluid leaks

Expensive if they need to be overhauled or replaced

Semi-automatic transmissions

These units offer the best of both worlds, with an automatic transmission that allows the driver to shift gears manually. The shifting is usually done by paddles that are mounted on the steering wheel, or the driver can just allow the transmission to go through the gears on its own. Unlike a true manual transmission, however, the driver isn’t physically changing gears. Instead, the “shifts” signal the vehicle’s computer to switch to a higher or lower gear.

Pros of semi-automatic transmissions

Allows the driver to be more engaged in shifting and engine control

No need for a manual clutch

Can be used either as a semi- or fully automatic

Fast shifts faster than a driver can do with a manual transmission

Cons of semi-automatic transmissions

An extra layer of complexity

Many moving parts

Expensive to repair or replace in case of failure

The semi-automatic transmission is common on sports sedans, sports coupes and other sporty models, and its main appeal is that it’s more fun than clicking a column or floor shift automatic from “L” to “2” to “D” and so on. For most drivers, though, the semi-automatic probably doesn’t hold enough appeal for them to go out of their way to find one.

Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

CVTs are usually designed with a belt or chain that runs on two pulleys with cone-shaped sides. As the pulleys’ sides move closer or further from each other, the belt rides higher or lower on them, effectively changing the drive ratio. This means there are no conventional gear changes, as the pulleys can be changed to keep the engine at a constant speed while accelerating or cruising.

The CVT is a fairly recent development, although they’re actually fairly common for forklifts, scooters, snowmobiles, airport tractors and other industrial equipment.

Pros of a CVT Transmission

Simpler, with fewer moving parts

Less prone to failure

Less maintenance-intensive

Cons of a CVT Transmission

Loss of efficiency (in some cases)

Driving experience can be a little strange

Requires specialized transmission fluid

CVT transmissions are making their way into more vehicles, particularly hybrids and electrics. Considering that they do away with the complex assemblies, systems, and subsystems of modern automatic transmission, it’s likely that they’ll become more common in the future. Most of the bugs have been worked out of CVTs as well, so they’re more reliable than they were a generation ago.

