Animal feed manufacturers under their umbrella body, Uganda Animal Feed Manufacturers Association (UGAFMA) have implored police to expedite investigations into the fire that gutted over 50 milling machines, maize and chicken feed stores in Kisenyi in Kampala.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, UGAFMA, Aimable chairman, Aimable Mbarushimana said among those affected are their members who have maize mills, poultry feeds stores, and maize stores among others in Kisenyi.

“Police should expedite investigations into the inferno that left our members counting losses. It is high time the police carried out thorough investigations to determine the exact cause of the fire in Kisenyi and release a detailed report,” Mbarushimana said.

He also asked the Office of the Prime Minister to come to the rescue of traders who lost their property during the fire.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire on Monday said the fire started at around 5am but said they got hindrances while trying to stop the fire.

“Our firefighting trucks were hindered because of the congestion caused by the poor planning of the place. Forensic directorate, National Building Review Board and Umeme are investigating to ascertain the exact cause of the fire which saw property worth billions of shillings lost,” Owoyesigyire said.

According to some of the traders who were affected, they lost several tons of silverfish, maize, maize flour and milling machines.

Many raised suspicion over the fire they said could be a hand of people with their own motives.

This is the second similar incident of a fire outbreak in the same area in a period of slightly more than a year after another one that happened in January 2022 leaving property worth billions razed down.