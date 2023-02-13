The state has in a turn of events backtracked in the case where MPs Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye West and Kawempe North’s Muhammad Ssegirinya are accused of masterminding Masaka murders.

In the ongoing case in Masaka High Court, the two legislators asked court to be released on bail.

When the matter came up on Monday morning, the state withdrew its objection to the bail application.

Chief state attorney, Richard Birivumbuka told court that the DPP issued a certificate of no objection to the bail application and subsequently asked that the three affidavits filed against the bail application be withdrawn.

The state attorney however asked court for a “substantial amount of cash” to be imposed on the two legislators if court is to release them on bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Lawrence Tweyanze of Masaka High Court is set to issue his ruling on the bail application.

The case

Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana are accused alongside five others including Mike Sserwadda, Jude Muwonge, Bull Wamala, John Mugerwa and Jackson Kanyike.

They are accused of murder, attempted murder, aiding and abetting terrorism stemming from the 2021 spate of killings in Masaka and Lwengo districts of Greater Masaka region.

In the wave of murders, unknown assailants using machetes killed 20 people in the area.