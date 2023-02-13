By Abdussalaam Ali Kinobe

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been hailed for allowing recruitment agents to follow up on domestic workers sent to the Kingdom through their companies.

Speaking to The Nilepost, the Country Director of Raama Africano, a Ugandan-based recruitment agency, Idris Kayiwa, highlighted their process to take a domestic worker to Saudi Arabia. He also appreciated the conducive environment between the two countries.

“Before a lady goes to Saudi Arabia, she plus the next of kin must go through the contract. Here we must have obtained all the details of her boss-to-be. This makes it easier for us to trace where she will work and with whom.” Kayiwa explained

“We have a corresponding office in Saudi Arabia where these ladies report, and in collaboration between this office and Saudi authorities, we can reach wherever this Kadaama is working,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, the Ugandan Government developed an online monitoring system to address the challenges faced by migrant workers. According to the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi, migrant workers need to download this app which can locate the migrant workers and monitor how they are. Additionally, a 24-hour call center has been established where distressed workers will raise their complaints.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia, represented by the Musaned platform of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, was ranked first in the report issued by the International Labor Organization (ILO) regarding ethical and fair work practices.

ILO lauded Musaned’s pioneering role in protecting the rights of domestic workers and improving the services provided to them by employing technology in a way that contributes to creating a flexible, transparent, and attractive employment market.

Musaned is an electronic platform and an integrated system that facilitates recruitment procedures in an unprecedented manner. The portal, under supervision, enables the processes for the recruitment of domestic workers and increases the level of protection of the rights of all parties.