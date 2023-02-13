The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga is set to hold public consultative meetings with the electorates in Makindye West and Kawempe North respectively over their detained representatives in Parliament.

In his letter to the Inspector General of Police to notify him about the engagement, Mpuuga said the meeting is intended to hear from the electorates of the two constituencies.

“As you are perfectly aware, Hon. Allan Ssewanyana Aloysius and Hon. Ssegirinya Muhammad, Members of Parliament for Makindye West and Kawempe North respectively, have spent one and half years in detention without trial,” said Mpuuga in the letter seen by The Nile Post.

He said their long detention has not only derogated their freedoms and rights but also deprived their electorate of effective representation in Parliament.

“It is against that background that (we) will hold public consultative meetings with the electorates in Makindye West and Kawempe North respectively over their detained representatives in Parliament,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In respect of Kawempe North Constituency, Mpuuga said the engagement will take place February 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM. This will take place at Kawempe Muslim Primary School playground.

In Makindye West Constituency, the meeting will take place on February 17, 2023 at 02:00 PM. This will be at Katwe Playground.

Last week, the Office of the Director of the Public Prosecutions (DPP) said it was set to prosecute the case of the two remanded Members of Parliament since they have already been committed to the High Court.

The jailed MPs, who have been on remand for more than a year, are accused of being behind the wave of killings by machete-wielding gangs in the Greater Masaka area about two years ago.

Masaka High Court will today commence the hearing of the bail application of the two MPs. This is after several of their attempts to be released on bail were frustrated, including being rearrested while they left prison.

The prosecution claims that the MPs, Wilson Ssenyonga and others still at large, during the night of August 2, 2021, at Kisekka B Village in Lwengo District, with malice aforethought, unlawfully killed Joseph Bwanika.

Meanwhile, in the Kampala case file, the MPs alongside others are accused of terrorism, aiding and abetting terrorism, murder, and attempted murder. The duo denied all the charges in both files. The cases were committed to the High Court after investigations into the matters were concluded by police.