The president of National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine turned a year older on February 12 and took to social media to share about what the day meant to him.

Born February 12, 1982 in Nkozi Hospital where his mother worked as a midwife, Kyagulanyi turned 41 on Sunday.

In his heartfelt birthday message, the musician cum politician, while reflecting on his life thanked God for the gift of life that has enabled him reach greater heights.

”Looking back at my life, I can only put my head to the ground and say Thank you Lord for the greatest gift- life. As a boy, I never imagined going half this distance but reaching this age teaches me God keeps us alive for a purpose bigger than existing and exiting,” he wrote.

Whereas he says he has lost many friends along the journey of life, the NUP leader says he has had the joy of loving and being loved.

Kyagulanyi added that despite all the ups and downs, the most important part in his life has been being able to make peace with God.

“I have had the joy of loving and being loved back, the pain of trusting and being betrayed, but most importantly I have made peace with the almighty God,” he wrote.

He added, “I hope my own life will inspire others, especially the ghetto youth to never allow anyone decide for them what they can achieve or become and what they can not,”

Kyagulanyi further says his dream is to see a free Uganda, or at least to live every day trying to push towards that dream.

”For all the failures and mistakes, I am fully responsible and for all the achievements that we have been able to accomplish, all the credit goes to God. Thank you all friends for the heartwarming messages. Indebted to each and everyone of you.” he stated.

Kyagulanyi has become a household name in the country because of his remarkable music and political career.

Politically, he rose to fame after challenging incumbent President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 presidential elections.

Before that, he had represented Kyadondo East in the Parliament after beating Sitenda Sebalu of National Resistance Movement (NRM) and Apollo Kantinti of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) in the 2017 by-election.

Aside politics, through his dancehall hits which date back to the early 2000s, he has been able to make a big name for himself in the Ugandan music scene.