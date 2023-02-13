At least 130 schools in Kampala will benefit from a hygiene education program by Unilever, one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty and Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products.

The company has set to reach 300,000 learners in Uganda through their outreach project dubbed “Clean Ninjas Project” which entails training primary school pupils on basic hygiene practices such as handwashing with soap to prevent disease-causing germs, oral hygiene to avoid cavities and body hygiene as well as skin care.

Officiating the Clean Ninja’s program launch at St Peter’s Primary School Nsambya, Unilever Africa president, Jaime Aguilera emphasized the alienable need to have good personal hygiene as the basic foundation to a healthier life.

“This program is in line with Unilever’s belief that sustainable growth is best delivered through brands with purpose that offers greater benefit and value to consumers beyond their functional appeal,” Aguilera said.

The project has been running for the last three years and has to date reached over 80,000 children.

Speaking at the same event, Joanita Mukasa Menya, the Managing Director of Unilever Uganda said they will target 130 schools in Kampala and empower 300,000 pupils by end of next year.

“The major goal of the Clean Ninjas project is to make basic hygiene commonplace amongst growing children. With this initiative we intend to meaningfully contribute to reducing pupils’ absenteeism from school caused by hygiene-related illnesses,” she said.