Another unidentified object has been shot down over North American airspace, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed.
He said the latest object “violated Canadian airspace” and was shot down over Yukon in north-west Canada.
Both Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled to track down the object which Mr Trudeau says was taken out by a US F-22 fighter jet.
It is the third object to be shot down over North America in the last week.
The American military destroyed a Chinese balloon last weekend, and on Friday an unspecified object the size of a small car was shot down off Alaska.
Mr Trudeau confirmed on Saturday he gave the order and had spoken with US President Joe Biden.
“Canadian forces will now recover and analyse the wreckage of the object,” he wrote on Twitter.
The latest unspecified object was flying over central Yukon at about 40,000 ft (12,000m) and intercepted at about 15:41 local time on Saturday, defence minister Anita Anand told reporters.
She described it as “small” and “cylindrical”, but that recovery efforts are still being carried out to discover more details.
Source: BBC
