The Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) has promised to offer full support to musician Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone whose “Gwanga Mujje” concert was canceled following heavy rains that destroyed the stage he was to perform at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

At around 3 Pm on Friday just a few hours to the much-anticipated concert, a heavy downpour hit the area and its environs and destroyed the stage where the event was scheduled to take place, leaving fans, organisers and the singer helpless.

The stage set up by Steve Jean’s Fenon Records was blown to the ground by the storm that came with the Friday afternoon downpour.

Whereas revelers had started arriving for the concert, the organisers deemed it unfit for the concert to continue since the stage had been brought down and the ground was soggy.

In a statement, UMA, an association that brings together all musicians in Uganda expressed its sympathy to the injured technical personnel from Fenon Entertainment and wished them a quick recovery.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the destruction of the stage at Lugogo Cricket Oval, which was set to host the much-anticipated concert of our dear colleague, Jose Chameleone. We stand in solidarity with Jose and the entire music fraternity during this difficult time,” it said.

The association noted that the safety and well-being of revelers and technical personnel was of utmost importance to them, commending the organisers for their swift response in ensuring the safety of all those involved.

“We would like to reassure the public that the music industry in Uganda remains strong, and we are committed to working together to ensure that events like these do not impact the livelihoods of our members. We wish Jose Chameleon all the best as he works to reschedule the concert, and we look forward to seeing him perform for his fans soon,” the statement further read.

The association commended the authorities for their swift response in handling the situation.

While speaking to the media shortly after the incident, Chameleone said he was well prepared to give his fans the best but what happened was beyond his control as a human being but promised to return in full gear and much stronger.

Although the singer suggested that the concert will resume on February, 24 this year, the organisers had proposed February 17.

The organisers said the public would be informed of the final date for the new concert on Tuesday.