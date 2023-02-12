Maj Gen Bob Ogiki, the commander of the UPDF second infantry division on Saturday tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Matilda Nabukeera at All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero in Kampala.

The Saturday event was the formalization of the journey that started as love at first sight in 1997 when a young Ogiki at the rank of Second lieutenant was deployed to Kasese and a young Nabukeera caught his eyes.

The UPDF officer got determined to pursue the young girl he had seen.

On the dot at 2pm, the groom escorted by his best man, Brig Gen Gaetano Peter Omola was ushered into the church by a guard of honour mounted by close friends.

These were senior UPDF officers who were also the sword bearers including Brig Robert Gonyi, Brig Christopher Ddamulira, Brig Keith Katungi, Brig SC Mwanje, Brig Charity Bainababo, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, Brig Joseph Ssemwanga, Brig Bonny Wolimbwa,Brig Silver Changa Muhwezi, Brif Felix Busizoori, Brig Julius Biryabarema and Brig Tingira Irumba.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the UPDF brass band played “To God be the glory”, the bride slowly, but majestically also entered church amid cheers.

There was an exchange of smiles as the two stood before the priest .

The smiles were not by strangers, but rather two lovebirds about to exchange vows.

“God is love and those who live in love live in God and God lives in them….. the Lord be with you ,” the priest retorted as the congregation responded in chorus.

The priest would later ask if there was anyone with a reason that would prevent the two lovebirds from officially marrying but this was met with a deafening silence from the congregation.

Vows

In what seemed like a disclaimer, the priest warned the bride and her groom that the vows they were about to make were to be made in the name of God and asked if any of the two had a valid reason that would stop the marriage. There was none.

“Bob, will you take Matilda to be your wife! Will you love her, comfort her, honour and protect her and forsaking all others, be faithful to her as long as you both shall live,” the priest asked.

“I will,” Maj Gen Ogiki responded and to a thunderous clap amid cheers from the congregation.

It was now time for Matilda but she too wasted no time accepting everything asked by the priest.

The priest would later receive Matilda’s right hand from her brother and gave it Bob who then slowly but surely unveiled the bride before they faced each other.

Bob would later take Matilda’s hand and recited the vows.

The same was repeated by Matilda as both promised to love and cherish each other until death does them apart.

The two lovebirds later exchanged rings before they were declared husband and wife by Bishop Wilson Kitara, the Bishop for Kitgum Diocese. Then joy spread like a gentle tremor through the entire congregation.

It was fanfare and pomp all over the church.

In his sermon, Bishop Kitara told Maj Gen Ogiki and his wife Matilda that the vows they had just made were not contract but rather a covenant.

“Marriage is a lifelong union and a covenant. A convent is a lifelong until death does you apart. It is intended by God for happiness, not sadness. Love and cherish each other,” Bishop Kitara who gave the sermon with perfect eloquence said.

He also took time off to speak against same sex marriages.

“Christian marriage is one between man and woman and not between man and man or woman and woman. It is a formally recognized union of two people between a man and woman and for that case male and female.”

Arch of swords ceremony

The highlight of the afternoon was the arch of swords formed by the 12 UPDF brigadiers who were the sword bearers on the day positioned in two rows along the aisle.

With each of the sword’s tip facing the one of the bearer opposite of them, the bride and her groom passed as they took turns to show affection to each other in the middle of the arch of swords to climax the church ceremony.

The service was attended by several senior officers in government and the UPDF including former African Union deputy envoy Simon Mulongo, UPDF Reserve Force Commander, Gen Charles Otema Awany and Lydia Wanyoto.

Others were Gen James Mugira, the Managing Director of the National Enterprise Corporation(NEC), the business arm of the UPDF, Maj Gen Francis Okello, the commandant of the National Defence College and Gen George Igumba.

A grand reception was later held at Kigo Resort where all guests were hosted by the couple.