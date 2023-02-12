Pharmaceutical company, Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Ltd (CiplaQCIL) has kicked off a donation drive in which they seek to collect at least 1000 units of blood.

According to Ajar Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer for CiplaQCIL, the drive comes on the backdrop of an increase in malaria cases and road accidents which has led to a shortage of blood.

“We know safe blood and safe blood properties are something we need every day and without it, the country continues to lose valuable citizens. As a company that cares for the life of Ugandans, we want to use this campaign to continue imploring Ugandans to donate blood and save lives,” Kumar said.

He said CiplaQCIL has partnered with Mengo Rotary Blood Bank to launch the blood donation drive named “Hope in every drop.”

After the COVID-19 lockdown, blood donation in Uganda increased from 76% in 2020/2021 to 80%.

However, this still falls significantly short of the required 450,000 units per year.

The blood shortage poses a risk to women suffering from bleeding associated with pregnancy and childbirth, anaemic children, and patients undergoing surgeries among others and in this case, Uganda utilises 1,000 units of blood daily, yet it is estimated that the country collects 300,000 units of blood annually against the required 450,000 units , leaving a big deficit.

According to Dr.Frank Kakuba, the head of Mengo Rotary blood bank, with a population of 45 million people, Uganda currently has a total of about 80,000- 90,000 registered blood donors, with many of these donors being students who are inaccessible during school breaks thus affecting the blood supply in the country .

“It’s absurd that we are still losing our brothers and sisters due to shortage of blood in hospitals across the country. We have the power to change this narrative only if we donate blood since this is not something that cannot be manufactured,” Dr. Kakuba said.

According to officials, the campaign seeks to raise more than 1000 units of blood between February 1 and 15 and is aimed at educating the public about blood donation.