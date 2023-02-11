CAF Champions League: Raja Casablanca 5-0 Vipers SC

It was a baptism of fire for the Ugandan representatives in Casablanca the CAF Champions League on Friday night as Vipers played in the group stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League for the first time ever.

The Ugandan champions on Friday dared the three-time African champions Raja Casablanca in their opening game of the group but the results were never pleasant for the visitor on a cold night.

Playing in an empty stadium without fans, the Venoms had in just 10 minutes let in two goals, thanks to goalkeeper Alfred Mudekereza’s errors.

With the game still nil all in the fifth minute, Mudekereza was caught off guard as the hosts scored through a deflected Hamza Khabba header to ensure the Moroccan side took the lead.

The Vipers’ goalkeeper was not yet done with being gifting hand after he spilled the ball from a Casablanca’s freekick, only for Jamal Harkass to double the home side’s lead.

This meant that the Ugandan representatives had conceded twice even before testing the opposing goalkeeper with the Vipers first shot on target coming in the 34th minutes, thanks to a Martin Kizza freekick.

Dominating the game for larger spells, the home side were again in the driving seat as they took it beyond reach with Mohammed Zrida’s 38th minute goal.

Whereas Vipers’ Brazilian tactician, Bianchi Bento rang changes in the second half to introduce Olivier Osomba,Yunus Ssentamu, Israel Desire Tety for Abdul Lumala, Ashraf Mandela and AbdulKarim Watambala, these could not help save the ailing situation in Morocco.

The hosts scored twice again in the second half to ensure the game ended five nil as the Venoms were put to the sword in their first ever CAF Champions League group stage game.

The game was also the first continental test for the Brazilian tactician.

Vipers will however have to put aside their woes and recover in the next seven days before they play Tanzanian side, Simba Sports Club in their second group stage game to be played on Saturday at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.