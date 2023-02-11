Karpolax, a leading Ugandan company known for its innovative use of green nanotechnology in producing safe and sustainable fruit and vegetable preservation products, has just been shortlisted for the Milken Motsepe Prize in Agritech. The company has been recognized for its efforts in solving the global food waste problem and improving the livelihoods of farmers and exporters through its products.

At the heart of Karpolax’s success is its green nanotechnology, which manipulates particles at the molecular level to produce effective and safe fruit and vegetable preservation products. The company’s products are free from harmful chemicals and toxins, making them ideal for use in food that will be consumed by humans.

The impact of Karpolax’s products is far-reaching. Farmers and exporters who use the company’s solutions can increase their profitability by extending the shelf life of their produce. Market vendors also benefit from being able to offer fresher produce to customers for longer periods, resulting in increased sales and a better reputation.

In addition to its economic benefits, Karpolax’s green nanotechnology has a positive impact on the environment. By reducing food waste, the company is helping to reduce the carbon footprint associated with the production, transportation, and disposal of food. The company’s use of renewable energy sources and efforts to minimize waste and reduce carbon emissions further demonstrate its commitment to sustainability.

Karpolax’s focus on innovation is evident in its dedication to research and development. The company invests heavily in research to find new and improved methods for preserving fresh produce using green nanotechnology. Its team of researchers and scientists works tirelessly to ensure the products are safe for the environment and human health.

The People’s Choice Bonus Prize, worth $100,000, is up for grabs. Voting for the prize is open until February 22, 2023, and can be done via https://bit.ly/VoteKarpolax, and by clicking on the Karpolax logo.