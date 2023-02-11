Somalia has reopened its embassy in the UK after 32 years, in a ceremony attended by ambassador Abdulkadir Ahmed Kheyr, Olympic champion Mo Farah and Somali-Canadian model Sabrina Dhowre, among others.

Somali Embassy in the UK opening ceremony 🇬🇧 🇸🇴 pic.twitter.com/hCyekj3Aa4 — Abdinasir Ismail “SOLA” (@AbdinasirSola) February 9, 2023

The embassy in London is expected to provide consular services to the nearly 500,000-strong diaspora community in the UK who are eligible for Somali citizenship, and other services including travel documentation and marriage certificates.

It will also host cultural and other informative events.

Ambassador Kheyr said that reopening the embassy was a positive step in strengthening UK-Somali relations.

The Somali embassy in London was officially closed in 1991 following the collapse of the central government. However, diplomatic relations have strengthened in recent years.

Britain reopened its embassy in Mogadishu in 2013 after a 22-year absence.

Source: BBC