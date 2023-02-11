The Deputy Commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC), Brig Charity Bainababo has congratulated pupils of SFC army primary schools for their excellent performance in last year’s Primary Leaving Examination (PLE).

In last year’s Primary Leaving Exams, the three SFC army schools including Kololo Summit View Army Primary School, Marine Base Army Primary School and Nsamizi Army Primary School attained 38 first grades and 98 second grades.

Speaking during a function to recognize pupils in the schools for the exceptional performance following the release of PLE results at the SFC headquarters in Entebbe, Brig Bainababo said the performance for SFC army primary schools was worth celebrating .

“Teaching is a noble profession where a pupil or student’s character and calibre is shaped. Teaching is not only a job but a service to the nation. The development of human resource starts from this point because it makes an impact on people’s lives for eternity, ” Brig Bainababo said.

She applauded both teachers and learners for the hard work they put in to ensure the exceptional performance during the national exams but also thanked the Ministry of Education for supporting and prioritizing education efforts in army schools.

The deputy SFC commander however asked the learners to remain focused as it’s the only way and key to success.

She also advised them to stay away from bad characters who can entice them into immoral acts like drug abuse

The SFC Director of Civil Military Cooperation, Col Gilbert Owamagyezi in whose docket, the schools fall said SFC has unwavering support towards the country’s education sector.

He said that by that by 1986, only 2.2 million children were enrolled in primary schools all over the country, adding that with government interventions 5.2 million children had been enrolled by 1997.

Col Owamagyezi noted that this figure almost doubled by 2017 were the enrollment increased to 8.8 million children, adding that from then onwards, one million children are enrolled in schools every year.

He applauded government for its interventions that have ensured more children access education

He explained that this was triggered and made possible because of the socio-economic transformation the country has witnessed in the last couple of years.

The Headmistress of Kololo Summit View Army Primary School, Kampala, Edith Bonabana who spoke on behalf of the other two head teachers thanked government specifically the SFC administration for the necessary support that was given in the course of educating pupils in the year 2022.

She also thanked the soldier parents for always bringing their children in time to school.

The Inspector of SFC Army Schools, Maj Emmanuel Tukahebwa said the schools have embarked on revamping the lost glory by heightening academic performance through deployment of competent school teachers, dialoguing and engagement with Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) to fill teachers’ gap in army schools , inducting the school management committee on their roles and benchmarking with the best schools on what to do better.