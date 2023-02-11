Well known South African rapper Kiernan Forbes known as AKA has died.

Forbes was gunned down outside a popular restaurant on Florida road in Durban on Friday night.

Details of the incident are not yet clear.

It’s believed that Forbes was standing on the pavement outside the restaurant, when shots rang out.

The rapper and another victim sustained gunshot wounds and both died at the scene.

Forbes was reportedly booked to perform at a Durban club last night.

Organisers took to social media, shortly after the news of his passing to announce that the event had been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Meanwhile, fellow musicians, politicians and ordinary South Africans expressed their shock and disbelief.

Forbes’ killing comes just a week after popular Pretoria musician, Itumeleng ‘Vusi Ma R5’ Mosweu was also shot and killed in Soshanguve by unknown men.

In November 2022, another Pretoria musician, amapiano star and businessman DJ Sumbody, died in a hail of bullets.

Source: SABC News