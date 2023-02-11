By Fred Ssewajje

Doctors at Mubende General Hospital have raised alarm over the increasing number of deaths caused by dog-borne disease known as Rabies.

Rabies is a contagious and fatal viral disease that attacks dogs and other mammals. It is transmitted through saliva and causes madness and convulsions. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle spasms, paralysis, and mental illness.

According to medics, four people died last month in Mubende and yet previously they had been getting less than five people a year. The shock and fear of the doctors came shortly after the increased number of people who have died of Rabies.

Dr. Ronic Kamugisha ,a doctor at Mubende General Hospital told this reporter that all patients that were bitten by mad dogs have died, warning people who live with dogs to be careful because they too could end up losing their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that although there is a cure for the disease, all those who came to the hospital to seek medication were unable to survive.

Anna Akello, who is also a doctor at Mubende General Hospital, said they have never had more people die from the disease in one month, saying that the situation has worsened this time round.

She urged Mubende residents to get up and vaccinate their dogs as soon as possible.

Onismus Kibaya, the head of operations at the same facility, urged residents to go to the hospital for free vaccination.

Mubende veterinarian doctor Benard Ssettaala said they plan to vaccinate all dogs in the district as one way of solving the problem in the district.

According to the World Health Organisation, 59,000 people die of rabies in more than 150 countries annually, with 95 per cent of the cases being in Africa and Asia.

Rabies is a vaccine-preventable, zoonotic, viral disease. In up to 99% of cases, domestic dogs are responsible for rabies virus transmission to humans.

Last year the Ministry of Agriculture, called for the advocacy for rabies control and stakeholder mobilisation.

Other activities it suggested included vaccination of humans at risk of rabies such as veterinary staff, clinical year students and health professionals, and sensitisation through radio and television talk shows.

According to the ministry, the country has a population of about two million dogs and one million cats, urging dog owners to develop a lifetime training programme for their dogs and always adhere to it and also ensure they are vaccinated each year.

The medics have advised people bitten by dogs to immediately wash the wound with soap and water.